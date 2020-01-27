Alongside the picture, Byrne posted that pre-production has now started on the sixth series, writing, “We are in pre-production on Season 6. More to come. By Order of...”

This will mark Byrne’s second series as a director on Peaky Blinders – the first person to have taken on two seasons of the hit show.

Since it debuted in 2013, Peaky Blinders has become one of the BBC’s most reliable dramas, with the nation hooked by the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his ever-growing empire.

It seems certain that the next instalment will open with a bang, with the final episode of series five having ended on something of a cliff-hanger – showing us a seemingly suicidal Tommy after his plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley went badly wrong.

Details as to exactly what we can expect in the sixth series are still a little thin on the ground at present, but we do know that Sam Claflin will return in the role of Mosley.

Main cast members Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle and Finn Cole are all expected to return as well.