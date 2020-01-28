National Television Awards 2020: all the categories and nominations
The winners will be announced in a glittering ceremony hosted by David Walliams on the 28th January
The countdown to the National Television Awards is well and truly on - with this year's winners set to be announced at a glittering ceremony at the 02 London on Tuesday 28th January.
David Walliams will present the show, with popular series like Fleabag, Line of Duty and Strictly Come Dancing all amongst those hoping for glory.
Meanwhile Ant & Dec will be looking to make it an incredible 19 consecutive victories in the TV presenter category- the pair having won the award every year since 2001.
You can find the full list of categories and nominations below...
New Drama
Cleaning Up
Gentleman Jack
A Confession
Chernobyl
The Capture
Talent Show
Dancing On Ice
The Voice UK
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain's Got Talent
Drama
Killing Eve
Casualty
Call The Midwife
Peaky Blinders
Line Of Duty
TV Presenter
Holly Willoughby
Bradley Walsh
Ant & Dec
Graham Norton
Phillip Schofield
Factual
Ambulance
Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip
Jesy Nelson: 'Odd One Out'
Gogglebox
Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Drama Performance
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Suranne Jones - Gentlemen Jack
Michael Stevenson - Casualty
Idris Elba - Luther
Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
The Chase
The Graham Norton Show
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Challenge Show
The Circle
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Apprentice
MaterChef
Serial Drama
EastEnders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Emmerdale
Serial Drama Performance
Katie McGlynn - Coronation Street
Danny Dyer - EastEnders
Danny Miller - Emmerdale
Gregory Finnegan - Hollyoaks
Comedy
Derry Girls
Fleabag
After Life
Mrs Brown's Boys
Sex Education
Newcomer
Peter Ash - Coronation Street
Imran Adams - Hollyoaks
Jurell Carter - Emmerdale
Max Bowden - EastEnders
Live Magazine Show
This Morning
Loose Woman
Good Morning Britain
Sunday Brunch
TV Judge
Simon Cowell - Britain's Got Talent, The X Factor
David Walliams - Britain's Got Talent
will.i.am - The Voice UK, The Voice Kids
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Sir Tom Jones - The Voice UK
You can vote free online at nationaltvawards.com or by phone on 0905 647 2020. Votes must be in by 12 pm on Tuesday 28th January