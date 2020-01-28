Series creator Steven Knight dedicated the show's win to its fans, and praised the BBC, insisting that a show like Peaky Blinders "couldn't have happened anywhere else but on the BBC."

Last year, the Best Drama nod also went to Peaky Blinders, which beat Casualty, Doctor Who, Our Girl and Call the Midwife to pick up the gong.

The Cillian Murphy-fronted series recently revealed the episode title for its sixth series premiere.

In July 2019, Knight revealed that he had already begun writing series six, and in September he confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still a work in progress.

By December, he’d finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing series six and it’s the best yet, but we always say that,” he revealed to the BBC.