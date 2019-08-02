Get all the latest Peaky Blinders news direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It's an absolute miracle that we've got this fantastic cast, who just come back time after time and just deliver this thing, and just make it more than the sum of its parts. Helen, Paul, Cillian, Sam and Sophie – and all of them. You can go all the way through. It's not like there's weakness there."

He added: "And what it means is when you're writing the next series – as I am now – you're confident that you can do the stuff, and they will deliver it, and they will be right there, and they will be fantastic.

"So for me this is just an absolute dream."

Series five begins in 1929 with the Wall Street Crash, so at the rate Peaky Blinders is going we should be well into the 1930s by series six.

Knight has previously revealed that he wants to write seven series in total, with series five, six and seven still to come.

“My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars,” he explained, “So I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more series to reach that point.”

Peaky Blinders will air on BBC1 later in 2019