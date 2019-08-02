Peaky Blinders series five hasn't even aired yet – but creator Steven Knight has revealed he is already writing series six.

Speaking at the London premiere for series five of the hit BBC drama, Knight praised the acting talents of Peaky Blinders stars including Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Cillian Murphy, Sam Claflin and Sophie Rundle, explaining how their performances had inspired his writing.

"It's an absolute miracle that we've got this fantastic cast, who just come back time after time and just deliver this thing, and just make it more than the sum of its parts. Helen, Paul, Cillian, Sam and Sophie – and all of them. You can go all the way through. It's not like there's weakness there."

"Peaky Blinders" BFI TV Preview - Photocall

He added: "And what it means is when you're writing the next series – as I am now – you're confident that you can do the stuff, and they will deliver it, and they will be right there, and they will be fantastic.

"So for me this is just an absolute dream."

Series five begins in 1929 with the Wall Street Crash, so at the rate Peaky Blinders is going we should be well into the 1930s by series six.

Peaky Blinders

Knight has previously revealed that he wants to write seven series in total, with series five, six and seven still to come.

“My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars,” he explained, “So I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more series to reach that point.”

Peaky Blinders will air on BBC1 later in 2019

