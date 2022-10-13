The duo, who are known for presenting shows such as Britain's Got Talent, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway, have now won that award a record number of times as of Thursday 13th October, 2022, although this time they weren't there to receive it.

The National Television Awards throw up surprises each year with their winners list, but there seems to be one constant – and that is Ant and Dec will win the TV Presenter award .

The pair had to miss out on this year's NTAs ceremony, after they both tested positive for COVID. Of not being able to attend, they said on Twitter: "Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid.

"We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022. Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x."

But just how many NTAs have the pair won in total? Here's everything you need to know.

How Many NTAs have Ant and Dec won?

Ant and Dec have won the TV Presenter award 21 times, but that's not the only category they have multiple wins in.

With the latest award now taken into account, the pair have won an incredible 44 NTAs in total, once you factor in categories such as the Most Popular Entertainment Programme category and the Most Popular Reality Programme.

The hosts have also won two Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Awards and two Challenge Show awards, as well as one Most Popular Quiz Programme award, a Special Recognition Award and a Landmark Award.

The duo recently announced that, due to their positive COVID tests, they will no longer be able to host Britain's Got Talent spin-off Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician, but they still have plenty of other presenting jobs coming up.

These include presenting this year's I'm A Celebrity, which will be the first season set back in the Australian jungle since the pandemic, as well as next year's I'm A Celebrity All Stars show, which has already been filming in South Africa.

The National TV Awards are airing on ITV from 8pm on Thursday 13th October. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

