Despite the second series of the show picking up four Emmys – including Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Writing and Best Leading Comedy Actress for Waller-Bridge – at the recent 2019 award ceremony, the star/creator said she still won’t be writing more of the hit comedy.

“To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” she told reporters at a press conference (via TVLine). “It does feel like the story is complete… It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.”

Taking to the stage in Los Angeles to accept her awards, Waller-Bridge thanked her "Fleabag family" and joked: “It’s so wonderful and reassuring to know that a dirty, pervy, angry and messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.”

She added: “Fleabag started as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh festival in 2014, and the journey has been absolutely mental to get here.”

Advertisement

As well as her much-reported script work on James Bond film No Time to Die, Waller-Bridge’s future projects include HBO series Run. Not only will she write the comedy, but she’ll also star alongside Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson and Godless actress Merritt Wever.