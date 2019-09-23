Phoebe Waller-Bridge insists there'll be no Fleabag season 3 despite Emmys wins
The writer and actress says her award wins were the most "beautiful way to say goodbye" to the hit BBC series
A big Fleabag season 3 update for you: creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that 10 new episodes have been filmed in secret, all of which follow a “steamy” storyline with Andrew Scott’s hot priest.
Just kidding. Unfortunately, the writer has, once again, confirmed that there will not be a third series of the BBC comedy.
Despite the second series of the show picking up four Emmys – including Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Writing and Best Leading Comedy Actress for Waller-Bridge – at the recent 2019 award ceremony, the star/creator said she still won’t be writing more of the hit comedy.
“To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” she told reporters at a press conference (via TVLine). “It does feel like the story is complete… It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.”
Taking to the stage in Los Angeles to accept her awards, Waller-Bridge thanked her "Fleabag family" and joked: “It’s so wonderful and reassuring to know that a dirty, pervy, angry and messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.”
She added: “Fleabag started as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh festival in 2014, and the journey has been absolutely mental to get here.”
As well as her much-reported script work on James Bond film No Time to Die, Waller-Bridge’s future projects include HBO series Run. Not only will she write the comedy, but she’ll also star alongside Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson and Godless actress Merritt Wever.