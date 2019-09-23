"It's so wonderful and reassuring to know that a dirty, pervy, angry and messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys," Waller-Bridge joked during her acceptance speech.

She added: “Fleabag started as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh festival in 2014, and the journey has been absolutely mental to get here."

Liverpool-born Jodie Comer picked up the award for Lead Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve. In her acceptance speech, Comer revealed she didn’t invite her parents to the ceremony as she believed she would lose to co-star Sandra Oh.

Whishaw, who played Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal – the man who accused Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe of trying to kill him – won best supporting actor in a limited series.

Charlie Brooker, creator of Black Mirror, also picked up the best TV movie prize for the interactive Netflix adventure Bandersnatch.

Jokingly thanking his two children in his speech, Brooker said: "I can never limit your video game screen time again – if I do I'm a disgusting hypocrite [because] it sometimes pays off."

Peep Show's Jesse Armstrong also won the Best Writing for a Drama Series award for his work on HBO's Succession. "Quite a lot of British winners, maybe too many? Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions," he joked on stage.

British TV host John Oliver and his show Last Week Tonight also picked up an award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. And after receiving seven awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend Sky Original drama Chernobyl picked up three awards during the ceremony.