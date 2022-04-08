The final batch of episodes kicks off with the gang nervously awaiting their GCSE results as they begin to think about their aspirations in the run-up to adulthood. Meanwhile, the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 is on the horizon, signalling a more hopeful future for their hometown and everyone in it.

The third and final – *sobs* – season of Derry Girls arrives on Channel 4 on Tuesday 12th April , with Erin, "wee lesbian" Clare, Orla, Michelle and "wee English fella" James back on our screens for one last hurrah.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com about what else we've got to look forward to in the final chapter, Louisa Harland, who plays Orla, teased "some major, major guest stars", adding: "I think people are going to lose their minds when they see who."

Dylan Llewellyn, who stars as James, also promised the return of lots of favourites from seasons 1 and 2.

"Icons," said Harland in response. "We’re so lucky to have them back."

Speaking about what she hope the show will be remembered for, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin) said: "I think it leaves a legacy of hope and it leaves a legacy that childhood and adolescence should be protected.

"But I also hope that it leaves a legacy for the television industry; that it puts the faith within commissioners to allow people from regional, working-class backgrounds to have their own TV shows."

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell echoed that: "It's the look into a working class background that I’m really proud of, and no matter what's going on and no matter how much oppression [there is] and what’s happened to this part of the world, I think the sense of love and dignity and respect that people have within these communities, and the connection we all have, is something that's vitally important and something that we celebrated."

