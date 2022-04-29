Derry Girls to end with special bonus episode after series 3 finale

A special extended finale will air on Channel 4 in the same week as the third and final series comes to a close.

Derry Girls fans might be distraught at the idea of the Channel 4 comedy drawing to a close, but the good news is that the award-winning series is getting a bonus episode.

The episode will explore a key moment in Northern Irish history, the Good Friday Agreement vote, and will run to 45 minutes.

It will pick up one year after the events of the third series, as the gang prepare for their final year of school.

Channel 4's synopsis reads: "It’s the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement and its timing couldn’t be any worse as the highlight of the year, Erin and Orla’s joint 18th Birthday party, threatens to be overshadowed. While the family try to get their heads around the possible outcomes of the vote, the gang realise that they may not be ready for what the future holds."

In a statement, Derry Girls writer/creator Lisa McGee said: "Like all the very best '90s bands, I couldn’t resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans," said . "I'm delighted to say we'll be returning for one extended special - airing in the same week as our final episode. The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote , which coincides with the gang’s coming of age, they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future.

(L-R) Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson) plus extras

"I’m so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we’ve achieved over the past 5 years. What a journey it’s been. I'm so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special. I really hope the fans love it as much as I do . Derry people aren’t great at saying Goodbye so I will instead use one of our native expressions 'That’s us away now', Love Lisa McGee, always a Derry Girl."

Inspired by McGee's own experiences of growing up in Derry, Derry Girls – starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn – premiered in 2018 on Channel 4, going on to earn critical acclaim and awards recognition.

In September 2021, McGee confirmed that the hit comedy would end after three series. "The plan was always to say goodbye after three series," she said at the time. "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday but for now, this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."

Derry Girls airs Tuesdays on Channel 4, and you catch up on all three series on All 4.

