Derry Girls season 3 premiere features surprise A-list cameo

The third season premiere featured none other than Taken favourite Liam Neeson, with the Northern Irish actor cameoing in the Derry Girls cast as Chief Constable Byers, a senior police officer who questions the gang after a mix-up with some stolen school computers.

Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls is finally back on our screens after multiple delays due to COVID-19 – and what better way to celebrate than with a cameo from an A-list guest star?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the new season, Louisa Harland, who plays Orla, had teased "some major, major guest stars", adding: "I think people are going to lose their minds when they see who."

Liam Neeson cameos in Derry Girls season 3

In the episode, our quintet – Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and "wee English fella" James – are nervously waiting for their GCSE results, before they decide (at Michelle's urging) to break into the school office in the dead of night and get a sneak peek at their grades.

When they arrive, a pair of friendly young men (who the girls assume to be maintenance) ask the gang for some help shifting the new school computers. It's only after the men have driven off in their van that Clare twigs they were in fact robbers.

The gang are arrested at the scene and taken to the local police station, where Neeson's chief investigating officer grills the five "girls" in a Line of Duty-style police interrogation ("I'm actually a boy," pipes up James, who Neeson dismisses).

Uncle Colm helps the Derry Girls out at the police station in the season 3 premiere

However, the Derry Girls have an ace up their sleeves in the form of Erin and Orla's famously boring Uncle Colm, who consents to being their supervising adult – and subsequently bores the police officers into submission, letting the girls walk free.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Derry Girls season 3 premiered on Channel 4 and All4 on Tuesday 12th April. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Derry Girls is available to stream on All 4 (season 1 and 2) and Netflix (season 1). Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.