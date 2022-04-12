In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin) and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle) spoke about the likelihood of the show's characters returning to our screens later down the line.

The third season of Derry Girls begins tonight and while fans are understandably gutted that this is the last we'll see of Erin and the gang, the stars of the Channel 4 sitcom have hinted at the possibility of a spin-off in the future.

"I've always been curious about the idea of playing Erin at an older age," Jackson said.

"I think Erin is extremely spoiled and extremely sheltered by her parents and I think that even the relationship that she has with Orla (Louisa Harland) she takes for granted a lot of the time."

The Derry Girls (and James) are back this week Channel 4

She added that she'd be "quite curious" to see how Erin would be affected when the friendship group goes their separate ways.

"When she's lost that innocence and she knows that truth and that heart that Orla gives her, she loses the direction that Michelle gives her at all times to stick up for herself, or the sense of reason that Claire gives her if she's had a bit of time away," she said.

"What would that be like? What would that journey look like, coming back and revisiting them?"

O'Donnell also said that she'd be interested to find out where Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee would take all the characters.

"Because of how layered we all are as the characters, the possibilities are endless for us and I love that about us," she said.

"I love that it's a bunch of girls from working class backgrounds that were created in a way and performed in a way that if we sat down in 10 years, you could sit there all day and you can make things work and that seemed really exciting. And goes back to the theme of it being hope."

The new season will see the Derry Girls go through some tough times, with Orla star Louisa Harland telling RadioTimes.com in a previous interview that they'll be facing "some difficult moments" in the upcoming episodes.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.