Why that Derry Girls kiss had to happen – and what next?

When James (Dylan Llewellyn) had a "near-death experience", courtesy of Sister George Michael's runaway van, he decided to seize the day – YOLO, and all that. The morning after their spooky sleepover, he put on his big boy pants and admitted his feelings to Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson): "I think I've liked you for a long time... I think you're beautiful." Aww.

It's the kiss that was heard all around Donegal and beyond. As two of Derry Girls' lead characters locked lips after 16 episodes of secretly crushing on one another, viewers couldn't contain their delight as they whooped and hollered following the romantic display.

And then came that internet-breaking snog.

Fans have been calling for the pair to get together since season 2 when James gallantly missed his Doctor Who convention to accompany Erin to the school prom. She'd been stood up by dastardly John-Paul O'Reilly, so "the wee English fella" stepped in at the last minute, like Derry's own version of Ross Geller from Friends.

Clare (Nicola Coughlan), the most perceptive member of the gang, picked up on their spark, as did many viewers, with the couple duly nicknamed "Jerin" online.

Writer Lisa McGee has mentioned in interviews that she'd always privately planned for Erin and James to become an item, but she was also wary of disrupting the group dynamic.

Llewellyn also expressed hopes that they'd become a couple, but insisted he'd be happy with whatever McGee had planned. Last year, he teased fans on TikTok by gazing at Erin on his TV screen while Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams played in the background.

"I want it to happen so badly," said Coughlan ahead of the third and final season, with Jackson confirming: "There's definitely a spark there."

Given all of that, a snog had to happen eventually.

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire and Saoirse Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn. Channel 4

But even if McGee and the cast hadn't banged the drum for "Jerin", five hormone-addled teenagers don't spend all of their time together without the odd flash of intrigue, and this was always the couple most likely to.

After all, wild child Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) is James' cousin, swotty Clare's "a wee lesbian" and space cadet Orla (Louisa Harland) has her heart set on... well, who knows? Tayto crisps and KitKats, probably.

That just leaves Erin and James as the show's star-crossed lovers.

Their tentative romance is a natural, believable development. Over two-and-a-half seasons, the "wee English fella" has gradually overcome his gawky shyness by fully inhabiting his honorary "Derry girl" status.

His commitment to film-making and his role as the gang's designated driver also prove just how much his confidence has soared – and not even Michelle's near-constant berating can crush James' spirit. On the flip side, his fondness for Erin is partly why he puts up with the relentless ribbing from his cousin and the rest of the gang.

The timing of James' actions also tracks. We're all familiar with that do-or-die feeling as we approach the end of one chapter and look ahead to the next. As James nears the end of his time at school, bidding adieu to his current life, it is, in many ways, a case of now or never – and he chooses to embrace the now.

Cast of Derry Girls on Channel 4 Photographer: Peter Marley

As for Erin, she's outgrown some of the immature self-absorption she displayed when Derry Girls kicked off back in January 2018. The aspiring author's literary pretensions, while still present, have receded somewhat into the background as she endeavours to simply enjoy her final days of school – and achieve better GCSE grades than her cousin Orla (you win some, you lose some).

Plus, after having her heart broken by David Donnelly (well, he was in a band) and John-Paul (who feigned interest in Erin just to make his model girlfriend jealous), she's realised that bad boys aren't all they're cracked up to be. Maybe the sweet, kind, loyal guy right under her nose is a better bet? Besides, she thinks James looks a bit like Spike from Press Gang, which definitely helps his cause.

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire. Channel 4

As swooning Nineties hit Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer struck up on the soundtrack, echoing high school movie She's All That, the pair finally gave into their feelings – until they were rudely interrupted by Michelle arriving downstairs in her Derry City FC top and outsized slippers, demanding: "What the actual f**k?”

She furiously accused them of committing incest, which it clearly isn’t, but it will be fascinating to see how this plot twist affects the equilibrium of our famous five, and how other onlookers will react. Have "Jerin" really "lost the absolute run of themselves"?

Erin has always been concerned about the opinions of others – her hesitation following Michelle's outrage once again confirms that old habits die hard – but the newly determined James vowed to wait for her. As Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby kicked in, Erin gave a small smile of delight. As the girls would say, absolutely cracker.

Their romantic awakening is representative of the show's overall journey – rather like Mary's new-found passion for studying literature. Derry Girls combines the personal and political, combining Northern Ireland's progress towards peace, freedom and a brighter future with the emotions and rich interior lives of its people. As we rattle along the home stretch, fear is being replaced by hope. There's vibrant optimism beyond the barricades. Life and love go on.

With just two episodes (plus the surprise bonus special) to go, surely it's all building towards a big climax – likely to be at Halloween, the Good Friday Agreement celebrations or Our Lady Immaculate College leavers' disco. What could be more romantic than Erin and James going public in front of the whole school, doubtless after a few false starts, in textbook romcom fashion? Even Michelle might grudgingly approve, especially if she pulls a "massive ride" of her own.

Such a crescendo would also see Derry Girls align itself with the raft of beloved sitcoms that have come before in the loved-up lineage of Ross 'n' Rachel, Tim 'n' Dawn, Miranda ’n' Gary, John ’n’ Kayleigh, Daphne 'n' Niles, Smithy ’n’ Nessa and the rest of the small screen's great will-they-won't-they couples.

Well, either that or it'll never be mentioned again. Happy now, Michelle?

