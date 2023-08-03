The show will essentially serve as a sequel to WandaVision, picking up with formidable witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) after she was abandoned in the fictional town of Westview.

It is yet to be confirmed who exactly Locke will be playing, although many fans have speculated he could be an older version of Wanda Maximoff's son, Billy (last seen as a child in Multiverse of Madness, played by Julian Hilliard).

The magic-wielding superhero – who eventually goes by the moniker Wiccan – is also one of the most famous gay characters in Marvel's comic book universe, frequently paired with his on-again off-again Skrull boyfriend Hulkling.

Interestingly, at one point in Alice Oseman's Heartstopper comic books, Charlie and Nick (played by Kit Connor) actually dress up as Wiccan and Hulkling for Halloween.

In Heartstopper season 2 episode 2, we see the couple cuddling up with a movie after spending an afternoon together.

A peaceful-looking Charlie, resting his head on Nick's chest, stirs: "Did I fall asleep?"

Nick responds: "Are you tired or is this movie just really boring?"

"I did warn you I'm not a fan of Marvel movies," Charlie quips back.

While it is possible that the inclusion of this line is a mere coincidence, the timing suggests that it could have been a deliberate inclusion to poke fun at Locke's imminent Marvel debut.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor star in Heartstopper. Netflix

The actor was publicly announced to be joining Agatha: Coven of Chaos in November 2022, although a deal was likely in the works for some time prior.

Heartstopper season 2 was filmed between September and December 2022, meaning this scene could very well have been written in reaction to the exciting news.

Coven of Chaos does not yet have a release date, but is expected to arrive next year. Joining Locke and Hahn are WandaVision alumni Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield Ford, while Patti LuPone will appear in an all-new role.

