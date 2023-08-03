The siblings are both classically-trained musicians and blend this expertise with a pop sensibility on many of their tracks, with 'ur so pretty' being their biggest hit (racking up more than 8 million plays on Spotify).

That very song appears on the Heartstopper soundtrack at the tail-end of season 2 episode 8 – titled Perfect – as Charlie and Nick part ways after an emotional prom night.

Gao had previously downplayed talk of a crossover between Wasia Project and Heartstopper.

He told NME in March: "I think there’s a middle ground. We’d love to work with composers or music supervisors in the future, and find a way to marry both projects.

"But for now, however, I feel like it’s good for me to keep them in separate worlds as I’m having a fun time balancing the two. I’m sure there’ll be a time for them to come together.

Gao added: "Importantly, Wasia Project will always be there for us to come back to and take down different avenues."

The delicate style and moving lyrics are fitting after a difficult moment for Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), with the former opening up about the bullying he suffered after being outed at school.

William Gao attends an event celebrating Heartstopper. Netflix

While their relationship remains strong, Nick is worried about Charlie's mental health, which is reflected in the lyrics: "I'm so scared that the moments we shared / Won't happen again / I don't want this to end."

Olivia provides vocals on the track, while Will can be heard on the piano.

Heartstopper has become well-known for its killer soundtrack, which also includes the likes of Maggie Rogers, Wolf Alice, Taylor Swift and Let's Eat Grandma in season 2.

"I think that what we’re doing is part of a niche subculture, and what people like about it is that it’s a true hybrid of sounds – we’re taking jazz and classical and putting it through a pop lens," said Olivia Gao about Wasia Project (via NME).

"We wouldn’t call ourselves jazz artists, but we can be inspired by what those trained musicians do and offer our own perspective."

