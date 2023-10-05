Tennant will be starring as the Fourteenth Doctor (instead of his former Tenth), while Tate will return as former companion Donna Noble.

It's safe to say that the pairing was a Doctor Who fan-favourite, so viewers are more than a little excited for what's to come.

But we have good news for any eager fans: ahead of their big reunion this November, there will be a global watchalong on Saturday 4th November 2023.

Using the hashtag #DoctorDonnathon, the watchalong event will kick start at 9:45am UK time, and will span a whopping 14 hours of their previous adventures.

While all episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, some UK fans could also win the chance to see it on the big screen by entering a competition for an in-person screening here.

According to the BBC's Doctor Who website, it will release a schedule (that's complete with breaks factored in) ahead of the watchalong, so you can map out your day-long marathon.

It's an exciting way to refresh your memory of the Doctor and Donna's past adventures, and will surely just build up further excitement for the episodes to come.

The recently released trailer gave fans a taster of what to expect and a first proper glimpse at Donna's return.

The clip teased that Donna could very well be getting her memory back, but seeing as it's always been intimated that she'd die if she remembered the Doctor, will David Tennant's Time Lord be able to save her?

Aside from the pair being reunited, we can also expect a classic Doctor Who villain to be making an appearance.

Neil Patrick Harris will be starring as the Celestial Toymaker, a character that first appeared in 1966 and separated William Hartnell's First Doctor from his companions. There's no telling just how evil this new incarnation of the character will be.

