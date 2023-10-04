In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Doctor Who Filming Locations posted a photo of Gatwa's new look, with a black leather jacket, yellow top and tartan kilt.

This new look could be a nod to Gatwa's childhood, as he lived in Scotland for most of his childhood. In an interview with The Guardian, he revealed he was a toddler when he and his family moved from Rwanda, fleeing genocide at the time. He then grew up in Oxgangs and Fife in Scotland.

In another look at Gatwa's upcoming scenes, he can be seen punching his way out of a giant snowman that landed on him. It's safe to assume we are in for a treat this Christmas!

In another photo posted to X, fans can see a full body look of Gatwa, with brown boots and long socks.

Viewers will also likely being getting some sass from the newest Doctor, who is seen walking away from a police officer in upcoming scenes in one post.

Ncuti Gatwa will be the Fifteenth Doctor, and his first episode as lead actor is set to air in the "festive period" of 2023. Meanwhile, the 14th season of Doctor Who will air in 2024.

Gatwa makes history as the first Black actor to be cast as the regular lead in Doctor Who, although fans will know the first Black Doctor was played by Jo Martin in 2020's Fugitive of the Judoon.

