A first look image (above) showed returning star David Tennant sharing a laugh with Unleashed host Steffan Powell, with the TARDIS sitting quietly behind them.

Fans have been calling for Confidential's return since the series was cancelled in 2011, with a string of shorter digital-exclusive replacements not quite matching up to the unparalleled access it once granted.

Although Unleashed is described as a "brand new form", it seems it will be closer in-line with the Confidential we all know and love – read on for everything we know so far about the series.

The first episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed will premiere immediately after the opening chapter of the 60th anniversary specials, which are currently scheduled to debut in November.

We'll update this page when a specific launch date is confirmed.

What is Doctor Who: Unleashed about?

David Tennant and Catherine Tate in Doctor Who. BBC/Twitter

Doctor Who: Unleashed is a behind-the-scenes companion show to the BBC's legendary sci-fi drama, chronicling how each new episode is made through interviews with the cast and crew.

It is a spiritual successor to Doctor Who: Confidential, which enjoyed a celebrated run between 2005 and 2011.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, explained: “Over the years, I meet so many people who were inspired to find careers in TV, because of the behind-the-scenes material the BBC would show.

"And now it’s back, in the grand old tradition of Doctor Who Confidential, but in a brand new form, Unleashed! So a whole new generation – and faithful fans of old – can see what the stars and the crew get up to behind the cameras."

Executive producer Jo Pearce added: "This series gives audiences access to all areas, led brilliantly by Steffan Powell, viewers are invited to see what really goes into the making of Doctor Who.

"It’s been such a privilege to create this show and we’re so grateful to the cast and crew who welcomed us in and allowed us to tell the story behind the drama."

Doctor Who: Unleashed presenter: Who is Steffan Powell?

Steffan Powell is named as the host of Doctor Who: Unleashed. BBC Studios/Alistair Heap

Steffan Powell has been announced as the host of Doctor Who: Unleashed, who will be exploring the production of the 60th anniversary specials and asking the important questions to those involved.

Regular viewers and listeners of the BBC may recognise Powell as he currently serves as the corporation's gaming and culture correspondent, while previously he fronted BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat.

He also presents the BBC Sounds podcast Press X to Continue and has been a stand-in host for Newscast and BBC Radio 5Live Breakfast.

Powell said: "When you’re told Russell T Davies is asking for you to present a show, you say, ‘when does he want me?’ Doesn’t matter, I’ll be there...

"There’s a really fun and fascinating group of people bringing Doctor Who to life – I can’t wait for the audience to meet them. I’m so chuffed to have been trusted to help tell, in all its glory, the story of what goes into making the magic happen."

Is there a trailer for Doctor Who: Unleashed?

There's no trailer for Doctor Who: Unleashed just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as one arrives.

Doctor Who: Unleashed is coming soon to BBC Three and iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

