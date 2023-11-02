This one-off scene should tide fans over until the main storyline kicks off, as well as hopefully encouraging donations as BBC Children in Need aims to continue its vital work amid very difficult times for many.

There are no details yet on exactly what the Doctor Who scene has in store, but it will be accompanied by a special episode of Doctor Who Unleashed – the spiritual successor to behind-the-scenes docuseries Confidential.

Keeping with the Doctor Who theme, BAFTA-winning actor Lenny Rush has been announced as one of this year's live presenters for BBC Children in Need.

He broke out with a stellar performance in comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable?, before being hired by Russell T Davies to play the mysterious role of Morris in his ambitious new era of Doctor Who.

At the time of his casting, Rush said: "It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television - and wow, what a dream come true!"

Lenny Rush as Morris in Doctor Who. BBC

Davies added: "This is what Doctor Who's all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one's more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor's greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!"

Doctor Who previously debuted an exclusive, canon scene for BBC Children in Need in 2005, which took place immediately after the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) regenerated into the Tenth (Tennant again!).

BBC Children in Need will air on Friday 17th November at 7pm on BBC One and will be available to catch up on BBC iPlayer.

