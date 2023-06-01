After the season 15 finale aired, the broadcaster confirmed which five stars have been selected by Taskmaster Greg Davies to take part in the next competition.

The 15th season of Taskmaster may have come to an end, but fans of the madcap Channel 4 game show needn’t worry - there will be plenty more crazy tasks and celebrity contestants coming to our screens soon.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 announced that it had renewed the BAFTA-winning series for six further seasons, which are set to air over the next three years.

The wildly entertaining contest, which sees Davies and his assistant Alex Horne set a series of bizarre challenges for a line-up of comedy stars and other famous faces to complete, moved to Channel 4 in 2020, after previously airing on Dave between 2015 and 2019.

Here’s what we know so far about season 16 of Taskmaster.

When will Taskmaster season 16 air?

Greg Davies and Alex Horne in Taskmaster. Channel 4

Channel 4 is yet to confirm a release date for the 16th season of Taskmaster (after all, season 15 has only just been on our screens), but if it follows a similar release pattern to previous seasons, it's likely to air in autumn 2023.

In March, the broadcaster confirmed that it had commissioned six more seasons of the game show, as well as a new spin-off for children, Junior Taskmaster, which will see kids aged nine to 11 “bring their fledgling wiles, athleticism and creativity to the game that recognises genius at any age”.

It was later confirmed that Taskmaster alumni Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak will be filling the roles of Taskmaster and Taskmaster's assistant on the junior spin-off.

“Taskmaster is the funniest, most creative show on TV and we’re so excited not only to have three more years of Greg and Alex on the brilliant original but also to expand Taskmaster,” said Tom Beck, Channel 4’s head of events.

Who will be on the line-up for Taskmaster season 16?

Meet the cast of Taskmaster season 16. Channel 4

Shortly after the season 15 winner was crowned, Channel 4 unveiled the starry Taskmaster season 16 line-up, and as ever it's packed with favourites from the world of British (and Aussie) comedy.

Legendary comic and presenter Julian Clary, Meet the Richardsons' Lucy Beaumont, acclaimed stand-up Sam Campbell, former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins and Cheaters star Susan Wokoma will all be gearing up to compete for the golden trophy.

More like this

Participants in the most recent season were Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Eclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Mae Martin.

Previous seasons of Taskmaster are available to stream on All4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.