Details have been thin on the ground about what the specials will cover, but Tennant has said: "I was surprised when I saw what that first script was based on, then I read the second script, which is unlike any Doctor Who episode ever. These new specials are Russell [T Davies, showrunner] off the leash."

The first special is called The Star Beast, and is based on an iconic comic strip from Doctor Who Magazine. The second is titled Wild Blue Yonder, while the third is called The Giggle.

David Tennant in new Doctor Who character poster 2023. BBC Studios

Tennant also teased what we can expect from his Doctor, adding to Empire: "That was the first exciting piece of mischief that Russell created. That I was going to be Doctor No. 14 rather than Doctor No. 10 again.

"You’ll just have to wait and see why the Fourteenth Doctor is so much like the Tenth."

We can't wait!

Starring alongside Tennant and Tate will be Neil Patrick Harris, who is playing The Toymaker, an iconic returning villain.

Ruth Madeley will play a character called Shirley Anne Bingham, while Jemma Redgrave will return as UNIT's Kate Stewart.

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Yasmin Finney will play Donna's daughter, Rose.

Ahead of the specials airing, returning showrunner Russell T Davies has teased heartbreak for fans, hinting that they "won't be laughing" and that "terrible things" are coming for Donna.

Brace yourselves!

