There has been non-stop speculation around who will take part in this year's I'm a Celeb, but what we do know is that presenting duo Ant & Dec will be heading back Down Under.

So when does I'm a Celebrity 2023 start? Here's everything we know about about the 23rd season so far.

A release date for I'm a Celebrity 2023 is yet to be confirmed by ITV, but once we know more we'll be sure to update this page.

In previous years, the show has begun in November with a December finish, and so it could likely follow the same pattern.

Is there a trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2023?

There isn't a full trailer just yet for I'm a Celebrity 2023, but there has been a teaser trailer.

The clip shows Ant & Dec preparing to put the campmates through their paces, and a narrator can be heard saying: "Come away with us, far, far away, into the heart of a tropical jungle.

"Dream beneath the stars, savour exotic cuisine, unlike anything you've ever tasted before.

"Surrender yourself to the ultimate jungle experience. Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this. We'll give you the full celebrity treatment."

You can watch the teaser trailer below.

I'm a Celebrity 2023 hosts

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Of course, Ant & Dec will be back hosting the show as they have done in previous seasons.

The award-winning duo have hosted every season of the show together bar just one – with Ant having sat out the 2018 run for personal reasons, being replaced by Holly Willoughby.

Dec was reunited with Ant in 2019 and they have been back hosting the show ever since.

I'm a Celebrity 2023 cast

While nothing has been confirmed about the I'm a Celebrity 2023 line-up, there have been a fair few rumours swirling around online.

Some of those speculated to be taking part on the show include GB News presenter Nigel Farage, reality TV star Sam Thompson and EastEnders star Danielle Harold.

Other celebrities who could be taking part include soap star Alan Halsall, TV presenter Josie Gibson and rugby player Danny Cipriani.

Be assured that once we know the confirmed stars taking part on I'm a Celebrity 2023, this page will be updated.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV1 in 2023.

