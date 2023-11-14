Spears has just taken part in the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, proving she is no stranger to reality TV.

As she prepares to take on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, here's everything you need to know about Jamie Lynn Spears.

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Age: 32

Instagram: @jamielynnspears

Job: Actress and singer

Jamie Lynn Spears is an actress and singer who rose to fame on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 and its subsequent spin-off film Zoey 102.

Spears appeared on the teen sitcom from 2005 to 2008, before she took a five year hiatus after giving birth to her first child.

When she returned from her break, Spears released her first single, How Could I Want More, followed by her debut EP, The Journey.

Spears also stars as Noreen Fitzgibbons in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

Phobias: "I am scared of everything."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "I think this is a nice chance to show who I really am."

Best and worst attributes: "I think my best quality is it takes a lot to hurt my feelings; but I am impatient and my family would say I get in a bad mood a lot."

Dream camper: "Nicole Kidman, she is my favourite actress in the whole wide world, or Reese Witherspoon."

What has Jamie Lynn Spears said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Jamie Lynn Spears is "wildly excited and nervous" about taking part on I'm a Celebrity, but hopes her appearance on the show will allow people to see the "real" her.

"There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don't take any of it seriously," she said ahead of her appearance on the show.

"But I do think going on I'm A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.

"I think my best quality is the fact that it takes a lot to hurt my feelings. Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing is going to hurt me. I can take a lot of s**t and it doesn't get me down, so I really think it's a good quality to have in a place where a lot of stuff is thrown at you!"

The actress is determined to overcome her fears, and explained she wanted to take a step outside of her comfort zone.

She explained: "When they approached me, the first thing I had to do was talk it over with my family and my kids to make sure they were ok about me being gone for this amount of time. Once I got the all-clear from everybody, I was like, 'Yeah, let's go'.

"I think it is so far out of my comfort zone, and this year with SAG being on strike, I have said 'yes' to a lot of unscripted projects. I am really enjoying throwing myself into these experiences."

The SAG-AFTRA strikers recently reached a tentative agreement, after 118 days on the picket lines.

Spears has insisted she wants to enjoy every moment in the camp, even if she isn't there for very long.

She added: "I hope I will learn something new about myself. I would think I was such a bad a*s if I won this. But I am really going in there to enjoy this whole experience - even if it is for one second."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

