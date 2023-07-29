As ever, Helen, Maddie and Dana Sue all had their respective challenges to overcome, from hurdles in their romantic relationships to a long-standing family feud.

Speaking about the impact of Helen choosing Ryan on the core friendship, Heather Headley told TV Fanatic: "It's like divorce when you're in a situation where all the friendships are so intertwined. People are trying to pick sides and not pick sides. You have somebody like Isaac who likes Helen and loves Erik, so how do you choose? Or there's Dana Sue, who loves both of her friends deeply. All these relationships are tied together."

She added: "She [Helen] would always think about the what-ifs and have regrets if she didn't see it through. This is what has been the motto in her life. It's always been. What would have happened with Ryan? We might disagree with her, but her choice is to see it through, see where it goes, and see it to the end."

The rest of the town also had their fair share of issues to contend with, such as the mayor's resignation, but will we get those all-important answers to our burning questions?

Read on for everything you need to know about Sweet Magnolias season 4.

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for season 4?

There's currently no word on the future of the drama, but Netflix usually decides the fate of its shows within one month of their arrival on the platform.

Watch this space for updates.

If it gets the green light, we'd expect season 4 to arrive in 2024. But with all three seasons of the show airing in different months, it's impossible to predict when, exactly, it could return.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 cast: Who's returning?

Since we don't have a renewal (yet), we can't confirm who will be back. But we'd expect the following main cast to appear again:

Heather Headley as Helen

JoAnna García Swisher as Maddie

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue

Justin Bruening as Cal

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie

Dion Johnstone as Erik

Chris Klein as Bill

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen

Chris Medlin as Isaac

Carson Rowland as Ty

Logan Allen as Kyle

Ella Grace Helton as Katie

Anneliese Judge as Annie

There's also Hunter Burke as Trotter, Frank Oakley III as Harlan, Brittany L Smith as Peggy, Tracey Bonner as Pastor June, Artemis as Lily, Harlan Drum as CeCe, Nikki Estridge as Genevieve and Caroline Lagerfelt as Paula (although her future is uncertain), among others.

But it remains to be seen if we'll see the Lewis family again now that they've left Serenity, and it also feels like we've seen the last of Ronnie's sister Kathy (Wynn Everett).

Sweet Magnolias season 4 plot: What will happen?

Unlike the season 2 finale, the central trio are heading into season 4 on much firmer ground despite the numerous challenges thrown their way – although more trials and tribulations undoubtedly await.

We've broken down all of the key developments in Sweet Magnolias season 3 right here, from the breakdown of Helen's relationship with Ryan to Dana Sue and Ronnie's vow renewal.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 trailer: When can I watch it?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

