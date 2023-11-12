Dressed in "utterly bonkers outfits", the judging panel and viewers at home will have to try and guess who is hiding behind the mask before revealing their identity.

Joel Dommett previously teased "exciting plans" for the next Masked Singer special.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Dommett said: "We may or may not have some very exciting specials in the works. It feels like it really worked last year, people really liked the I'm a Celeb special and it felt like a really lovely introduction to the entire series...

"It works really well, and so, yeah, hopefully we've got some specials planned this year - but I won't tell you what they are or whether they're happening... wink, wink."

Read on for all you need to know about the characters in the Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special hoping they can go all the way and win all the stars for camp.

Bearded Dragon

Bearded Dragon. Bandicoot TV/ITV

Ready for a night on the REP-TILES is the Bearded Dragon.

A former I'm a Celebrity campmate has had to face a bearded dragon in a truly terrifying Bushtucker trial. Back in 2018, Harry Redknapp faced a number of reptiles, including lizards, pythons and bearded dragons. Scary!

Wombat

Wombat. Bandicoot TV/ITV

Like a WOM-BAT out of hell, it's Wombat. Wombats are native to Australia, but they definitely look different to the celebrity posing as one in this I'm a Celebrity special.

Huntsman

Huntsman. Bandicoot TV/ITV

The Huntsman is the next character hoping to wow the judges with their singing skills.

Dunny

Dunny. Bandicoot TV/ITV

It's all cisterns go, it's Dunny. Every former I'm a Celebrity campmate will be well aware of the Dunny, especially those who have been stuck with the chore of cleaning it each day.

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity Special returns this Autumn.

