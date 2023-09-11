Ahead of the launch show for the 2022 season, an I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! special of The Masked Singer saw four former campmates perform in costume, with their identities sealed.

Vernon Kay won the special with his performance of If I Can Dream by Elvis Presley. Given how much of a success it was, ITV is planning to do it all over again.

Vernon Kay as a koala in The Masked Singer. ITV

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Dommett said: "We may or may not have some very exciting specials in the works. It feels like it really worked last year, people really liked the I'm a Celeb special and it felt like a really lovely introduction to the entire series.

"It was also just really lovely because those one-off specials, it has everything in the show - because you get that gratification immediately, you find out in that one show who everybody is.

"It works really well, and so, yeah, hopefully we've got some specials planned this year - but I won't tell you what they are or whether they're happening... wink, wink."

When asked if there were any specific one-off specials he'd like to see, he said: "It honestly feels like the sort of thing that could run and run, the specials for Masked Singer.

"We did the I'm a Celeb special, we could do a Loose Women special, we could do a Coronation Street special. When you suddenly start thinking about what the specials could be, you realise it's fairly endless.

"You could do a Strictly special. There's so many things you could do and such a huge population of people you could pull from.

"So, yeah, I really hope they start to do more of them because it's really lovely - and you could just litter them throughout the year, as well. I think it'd be a really exciting thing to be a part of."

The Masked singer will return to ITV in January 2024.

