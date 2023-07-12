Over 12 to 13 weeks, they'll be waltzing, tangoing, and giving us saucy sambas in a bid to top the leaderboard and sail through to the final, during which one celebrity and their professional dance partner will be crowned this year's champs taking home the coveted Glitterball trophy.

They'll take over from reigning Strictly Come Dancing winner Hamza Yassin, who gave Jowita Przystał her first ever win after joining the show the year before.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 professionals were recently revealed, with one dancer departing from the show. But which celebs will be joining them on the dance floor?

As we wait for all the celebs to be confirmed, read on for everything you need to know about this year's potential line-up, including an EastEnders star and the speculated first-ever Love Island signing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 rumoured line-up: Potential contestants

Nigel Harman

Nigel Harman. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: Actor

Instagram: @themeditatingactor

Former EastEnders star Nigel Harman has reportedly signed up for Strictly 2023.

"He's the kind of guy that those watching at home will fall in love with and you always need one of those... The line-up is going to be a great mix," an insider revealed.

Harman is best known for playing Sharon Watts' partner Dennis Rickman on EastEnders for almost three years between April 2003 and December 2005.

Strictly is known for signing soap stars, particularly EastEnders actors, with the likes of James Bye, Molly Rainford, Maisie Smith and Jake Wood previously taking to the dance floor.

In 2021, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis made history as the show's first ever deaf contestant. She went on to win season 19 with her Giovanni Pernice.

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott. Summer Films

Age: 26

Job: Reality TV star and documentary presenter

Instagram: @zara_mcdermott

Zara McDermott is reportedly set to make history as the first ever Love Island contestant to take part in Strictly.

"Zara is the perfect signing for Strictly, not only is she beautiful and glamorous but she is hardworking and will take being on the show very seriously," a source told MailOnline.

"She's absolutely loved the experience of documentary making and is over the moon to further her relationship with the BBC by signing up to Strictly.

"It is a dream come true for her and becoming the first former Love Island star to do so is the icing on the cake."

Zara took part in the ITV2 dating show in 2018, leaving the show in a relationship with fellow islander Adam Collard. The pair split, and she went on to date Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson who she's still in a relationship with.

Since appearing on Love Island, Zara has fronted several documentaries for BBC Three, including one on her experience of revenge porn and the rise of eating disorders among teens.

According to the source, Strictly bosses believe having Zara, 26, on the programme will attract more younger people to watch the show and give her the opportunity to further her career with the broadcaster.

Jill Scott

Jill Scott. Getty Images

Age: 36

Job: Former footballer player

Instagram: @jillscottjs8

She was crowned the Queen of the Jungle last year, and now it sounds like Lioness Jill Scott is eyeing up another trophy, with the footballer player said to be gearing up to appear on season 21 of Strictly.

Ade Adepitan

Ade Adepitan. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Age: 50

Job: TV presenter and wheelchair basketball player

Instagram: @adeadepitan

The BBC is said to be keen to sign TV presenter and wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan for this year's show. Earlier this year it was reported that the Strictly were planning to cast a wheelchair user. As an adored TV figure, Ade's signing will be welcomed by fans.

Emma and Matt Willis

Matt and Emma Willis. Getty Images

Instagram: @emmawillisofficial and @mattjwillis

For season 21, Strictly is said to be lining up their first celebrity couple to compete against each other since Gabby and Kenny Logan in season 4, and they have their eyes on The Voice presenter Emma Willis, 47, and her husband, musician Matt Willis, 40. But, who will take home the Glitterball? Our money's on Emma!

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon.

Age: 39

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @angelascanlon

Although not confirmed, it's been reported that TV presenter Angela Scanlon could appear on Strictly later this year. Scanlon already has a relationship with the BBC, having worked on The One Show and Your Home Made Perfect, so it sounds very likely.

Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles in Waterloo Road. BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams

Age: 34

Job: Actor

Instagram: @adamthomas21

Strictly loves a soap actor, or two, and Adam Thomas is believe to be on their list of soap stars for this year's show. Thomas is known for starring in both Emmerdale and Waterloo Road.

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark. BBC

Age: 34

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @rylan

With the presenter having recently stepped down from It Takes Two, on which Fleur East will replace him, fans were quick to speculate that he could be freeing himself up to take part in the main show. Oh, how we'd love to see Rylan strutting his stuff in some sequins!

Priya Davdra

Priya Davdra. Getty Images

Age: 36

Job: Actress

Instagram: @xxpriyax

Actress Priya Davdra, who played Iqra Ahmed for three years on EastEnders, has also been tipped to join Strictly this year.

"Priya was singled out as a target for the casting team early in the process and they were keen. She is young, glamorous and would be a great fit for the show," a source reportedly told The Mirror.

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. BBC

Age: 20

Job: Actor

Instagram: @bobbybrazier

And Priya isn't the only EE star said to be stepping into the ballroom this year, with Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie Slater on the soap, rumoured to be a part of this year's line-up.

Bobby is the son of late reality TV star Jade Goody and TV personality Jeff Brazier. He made his EastEnders debut in 2022 has the cheeky teen, and could well be making his Strictly debut later this year.

Watch this space!

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.

