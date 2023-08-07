With Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon and Layton Williams being announced as the first of this year’s cohort, Krishnan Guru-Murthy has since joined the show, as well as Angela Scanlon.

And also ready to don his dancing shoes is comedian, presenter and actor Eddie Kadi.

But where will fans have seen Eddie before, and what has he said about appearing on the show? Read on to find out more.

Who is Eddie Kadi?

Age: 40

Job: Comedian, presenter and actor

Instagram: @comeddiekadi

Twitter: @EddieKadi

A multi-award-winning stand-up comedian and radio presenter, Eddie Kadi was the first black British comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.

Eddie has hosted the MOBO Awards, as well as the official red carpet show for BET International and BET Africa in Los Angeles and the main stage of the Afro Nation Festivals across the world.

He has also appeared on numerous TV shows including Blankety Blank, The National Comedy Awards, Tonight with Target, +44 Presents: The Noughties Podcast, Don’t Hate the Playaz, and Road to Afro Nation: David Live.

Eddie fronts The Official Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra and is a Team Captain on ITV’s entertainment format Sorry I Didn’t Know; and this year, he has been nominated for both the Royal Television Society Best Breakthrough Award and Best Breakthrough Presenter at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

His own documentary with Channel 4 is also in production.

What has Eddie Kadi said about joining Strictly 2023?

In a statement following the announcement that he would be taking part on Strictly 2023, Eddie said: "WOW. Anyone who knows me understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am.

"I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE!"

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

As of yet, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, but is expected to return to its usual slot in late September.

You will be able to catch all the action from the show on BBC One and iPlayer when it airs later this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.