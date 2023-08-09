The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up is almost complete, though we have a while to wait yet before we find out who the famous faces will be paired with.

The Strictly pro dancer line-up has been unveiled by the BBC and features many fan favourites, including last year's champion Jowita Przystał, Gorka Márquez, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

One pro who won't take to the dance floor this year is Amy Dowden as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Read on for everything you need to know about Jody Cundy.

Who is Jody Cundy?

Jody Cundy holding his CBE medal. Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

Age: 44

Job: World and Paralympic Champion in cycling and swimming

Instagram: @jody_cundy

Twitter: @jodycundy

Jody Cundy CBE is a World and Paralympic Champion who first began his pro athlete career in swimming before moving to cycling.

He has won eight Gold, one Silver and three Bronze medals at a record-breaking seven Summer Paralympics. He also counts 23 World Championships titles under his belt (20 in cycling and three in swimming), including a win at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow this week .

Cundy, who was born with a deformed right foot which was amputated at the age of three, was awarded an MBE for his services to disability sport, which was later upgraded to an OBE for his services to swimming and cycling. In 2022, he received a CBE for services to cycling.

The pro athlete's list of accomplishments and accolades doesn't end there, however. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctor in Health Sciences from Anglia Ruskin University and currently holds the world record in the Flying 200m and the 1km Time Trial, as well as 14 consecutive world titles in the MC4 Kilo Time Trial.

What has Jody Cundy said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking of joining the Strictly line-up, Cundy CBE said: "Excited to be welcomed into the Strictly family and throw myself head first into the world of ballroom dancing.

"So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last onto the dance floor. Can’t wait to get stuck in, bring on the glitter and sequins!”

The athlete also took to social media following the news, tweeting: "OMG, this is really happening!" Meanwhile, British Cycling posted a video on Instagram featuring the cyclist taking a shot at a spin.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

The BBC has yet to confirm when Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will premiere, but based on previous years we can expect it to begin airing in its usual late September slot.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

