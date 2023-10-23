"We have just received the news that Amanda Abbington won't be returning to Strictly Come Dancing," East said before reading out an official statement from the BBC.

"Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future," a Strictly spokesperson said.

Amanda had been looking like a strong contender for the Glitterball trophy this season, consistently finishing in the top half of the Strictly leaderboard.

She came out firing on all cylinders in week one when she came joint top of the leaderboard, receiving 29 points from the judges for her Viennese Waltz.

Last weekend, however, Amanda was absent from the live show due to medical reasons.

The news was announced during Friday's episode of It Takes Two. The show's co-host and former Strictly pro Janette Manrara explained that "all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 28th October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

