Although she did not specify the nature of the medical issue, Manrara explained that "all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And she added: "Amanda, we hope you get well soon, my love, sending you all the best wishes.”

Amanda and Giovanni had been due to perform a Cha Cha to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai and would have been hoping to follow up last week's impressive Foxtrot to Fleetwood Mac hit Everywhere.

That routine had seen her score 31 points, which put her in joint fourth on the Strictly leaderboard and was her second-highest total of the season so far – just one point less than the 32 points she received for her Salsa to Gloria Estefan's Oye in week 2.

Read more:

Despite Amanda's absence, there will still be plenty of exciting routines to look forward to in tonight's show as the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up looks to impress the judging panel and the viewing public at home.

Last week Jody Cundy became the third contestant to leave the competition after competing in the dreaded dance-off with Eddie Kadi, with the Paralympian joining Les Dennis and Nikita Kanda in exiting the series.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Layton Williams wowed the judges with his sensational Cha Cha last week, while Nigel Harman, Adam Thomas, and Angela Rippon were among the other celebrities to score highly.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st October at 6:35pm. The results show will air on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.