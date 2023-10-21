However, after sustaining an injury to his left ankle during training, Lustig-Webb has been forced to withdraw from the competition.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

"He is still very much a part of the Dancing on Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lustig-Webb decided to leave the show on the advice of medical professionals and has yet to comment on the news on social media.

Earlier this year, Lustig-Webb and his husband Daniel confirmed that they had departed Gogglebox. Stephen had been one of the longest-running cast members on the Channel 4 series, having appeared in its first season in 2013.

Initially paired with his friend and former partner Chris Steed until 2017, Stephen was later joined by his mother Pat Webb from 2017 to 2018 until she was replaced with Stephen's partner and future husband, Daniel.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig on a Christmas edition of Gogglebox. Channel 4

Confirming their exit on Instagram, Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb penned: "We feel like the time is right to move on and explore new opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.

"We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, our Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all your love & support over the years."

Dancing on Ice will return in early 2024 for its nine-week run on ITV1.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.