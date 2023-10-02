But who will be trying their luck to be named Dancing on Ice champ in 2024? As the celebrities get ready to break into their skates, here's everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice 2024 contestants ahead of the show's return.

Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up: Contestants for season 16 so far

The confirmed cast for Dancing on Ice 2024 so far is as follows:

Ricky Hatton MBE

Claire Sweeney

Hannah Spearritt

Amber Davies

Greg Rutherford MBE

Ricky Hatton. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 44

Job: Former professional boxer

Instagram: @rickyhitmanhatton

X (formerly Twitter): @HitmanHatton

World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton was the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024.

During an appearance on This Morning, Hatton announced the news: "If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!"

Hatton is one of the best known boxers in British history, having competed professionally between 1997 and 2012. During his career, Hatton went on to become a three-time light welterweight and welterweight world champion.

Claire Sweeney

Claire Sweeney. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 52

Job: Actor

Instagram: @claire.sweeney

X (formerly Twitter): @clairesweeney

Claire Sweeney was the second celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice season 16.

Ahead of her appearance on the ice skating competition, Sweeney said: "I'm really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!"

Sweeney is best known for her portrayal of Lindsey Corkhill in Channel 4's Brookside. She currently appears in Coronation Street as Cassie Plummer, the long-lost mother of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

Hannah Spearritt

Hannah Spearritt. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 42

Job: Singer and actor

Instagram: @hannahspearritt

X (formerly Twitter): @hannahspearritt

Hannah Spearritt is an original member of pop group S Club 7 and was the third celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice in 2024.

As well as her singing background, Spearritt is also well known for playing the role of Abby Maitland in Primeval, Mercedes Christie in Casualty and Kandice Taylor in EastEnders.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about taking part on Dancing on Ice, Spearritt said: "I'm really excited about learning a new skill. It's so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing."

Amber Davies

Amber Davies. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 26

Job: Theatre performer

Instagram: @amb_d

X (formerly Twitter): @Amber_Davies7

Amber Davies is best known from winning Love Island back in 2017 alongside former boyfriend Kem Cetinay, who also took part in Dancing on Ice in 2018.

Since appearing on Love Island, Davies has thrown herself into acting and has appeared in 9 to 5: The Musical and Back To The Future The Musical on the West End.

Speaking about the news on Lorraine, Davies said: "I would definitely say that I'm an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don't want to the adrenaline to get the better of me."

Davies will be taking a break from the Pretty Woman musical tour to take part in Dancing on Ice.

Greg Rutherford MBE

Greg Rutherford. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 36

Job: Olympian

Instagram: @gregjrutherford

X (formerly Twitter): N/A

Olympic legend Greg Rutherford was the fifth star confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice in 2024.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Rutherford shared his excitement about taking part in the competition. He said: "My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet!"

Rutherford is a retired track and field athlete who specialised in the long jump. He represented Great Britain at the Olympics, World and European Championships and England at the Commonwealth Games.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

