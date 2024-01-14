Thomas exclusively told RadioTimes.com that he initially thought he was "okay on the ice" but that soon changed when he began training for the show.

"I actually thought I was okay on the ice and then I was like, 'Okay I don't know what I'm doing'," he said. "Figure skating is so much different from anything I've ever experienced before. Technically, it's a minefield. Footwork, hands, face expressions. There is so much to take on board."

The actor will be performing alongside Amani Fancy, the 2015 CS Tallinn Trophy bronze medalist and two-time British nation champion. She was previously a pro-skater on the German version of Dancing on Ice in 2019 before joining the UK series this year.

Want to know more about Ryan Thomas and where you may recognise him from? Read on for everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice 2024 contestant ahead of the show's return.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Ryan Thomas?

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy. ITV

Age: 39

Job: Actor

Instagram: @ryanthomas83

X (formerly Twitter): @ryanjamesthomas

Dance partner: Amani Fancy

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas will be putting on his skates as he joins the Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up. Ryan is best known for his role on Coronation Street as Jason Grimshaw between 2000 to 2016.

In 2021, Thomas announced he would be retiring from acting and has continued work in television through various reality programmes including Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity MasterChef.

In 2020, he featured in a mini-series, Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, alongside his brothers Adam and Scott Thomas in which they discovered more about their Indian heritage.

What has Ryan Thomas said about joining Dancing on Ice 2024?

While keeping tight-lipped about the routine as a whole, Ryan teased with RadioTimes.com that viewers can expect a "great" song choice that everyone will "definitely know", including "a few little surprises".

"They've taken me out of my comfort zone," he said. "They've not let me go in there to just skate, they want me to show off a little bit of what we can do together."

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.