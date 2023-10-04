Revealing the news on Loose Women, Norwood said: "I'm apprehensive about the lifts, especially the headbanger. I've got to trust in the process, trust in the training, trust in the trainers."

The soap star joins a long list of famous faces, including Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, Ricky Hatton and Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

With his acting skills, will Ricky Norwood have what it takes to skate into the judge's hearts? Read on for everything you need to know about Norwood ahead of his Dancing on Ice debut.

Who is Ricky Norwood?

Ricky Norwood. Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Age: 40

Job: Actor

Instagram: @officialrickynorwood

Ricky Norwood burst onto our screens in 2010 as a guest at Lucy Beale's party where he watched a fight break out between two girls. His character was loved by many, especially for his friendship with Dot Branning, but was sadly killed off in 2015.

Norwood recently made a return to our TV screens in a flashback episode of EastEnders. He featured in part of a 2014 flashback which revealed the real reason Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) left her husband all those years ago - where she unexpectedly bumped into Fatboy.

Talking about his role reprisal on social media, he said: "[It] was so good to be back on the Square and to be a part of such an epic storyline!"

Since leaving EastEnders, Norwood has starred in the Netflix movie The Princess Switch: Switched Again and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

