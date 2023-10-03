The internet personality is set to compete against the likes of Ricky Hatton MBE, Claire Sweeney, Hannah Spearritt, Amber Davies and Greg Rutherford MBE.

And this upcoming season is set to be even more exciting than ever before, with the synopsis promising "more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline".

But will Nazaire have what it takes to impress the judging panel and ice skating lovers at home? Read on to find out more about the upcoming Dancing on Ice contestant.

Who is Miles Nazaire?

Miles Nazaire for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @milesjnazaire

Twitter: @MilesNazaire

Made in Chelsea fans will undoubtedly recognise Nazaire for his role in the Channel 4 reality show, having joined the cast of the hit series in 2018.

Over the years, he's been at the forefront of many a storyline, but is set to tread calmer waters in the upcoming season as he introduces his new girlfriend to the group.

Aside from his appearances on TV, Nazaire also has his own podcast called Playtime with friend Charlie Radnedge, and has his own YouTube channel where he posts videos about his lifestyle, eating habits and frequently asked MIC questions.

What has Miles Nazaire said about joining Dancing on Ice 2024?

The news of Nazaire's involvement in the upcoming series was revealed exclusively on social media, with Nazaire writing: "I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that's when I feel the nerves kick in, but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone."

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

