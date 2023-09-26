Hatton is the first person to be confirmed for the upcoming run, which will once again see celebrities paired up with skating pros to take to the ice to wow the audience and judges.

According to the official synopsis for the new season, viewers have another treat of a competition to look forward to, with it promising "more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline".

But will Hatton have what it takes? As the only celebrity out of 12 to be confirmed for the show so far, only time will tell who Hatton will be up against.

Keen to know more about the pro boxer? Read on for everything you need to know about the newly announced Dancing on Ice contestant Ricky Hatton ahead of the show's return.

Who is Ricky Hatton?

Ricky Hatton. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Age: 44

Job: Former professional boxer

Instagram: @rickyhitmanhatton

Twitter: @hitmanhatton

Hatton is one of the best-known boxers in British history, having competed professionally between 1997 and 2012 - but has since worked as a trainer and boxing promoter.

In his time in the ring, Hatton went on to become a three-time light welterweight and welterweight world champion, going on to be known as 'The Hitman'.

More recently, his life outside the ring has been explored in Sky documentary Hatton, which includes unprecedented access with the boxer, as well as unseen archive footage to tell a "cautionary tale and inspirational story of a man forced to navigate a path through fragile relationships and broken dreams as he attempts to make sense of a life that appeared destined for a happy ending".

What has Ricky Hatton said about joining Dancing on Ice 2024?

As the first contestant to be announced for Dancing on Ice 2024, it's safe to say that Hatton is excited to don his skates and get going.

Announcing the news on his Twitter (which has recently rebranded as X), Hatton wrote: "So excited to be a little part of the public's lives again. Hopefully we'll have fun together and I'm relishing the challenge."

He also told ITV upon the announcement of his inclusion in the 2024 season: "I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!"

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

