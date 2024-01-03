The start date for the new season has been confirmed, and it's only weeks away! Want to know more about Dancing on Ice 2024, including when it begins and the dancing pairs?

Read on for everything you need to know, including what time Dancing on Ice starts, which celebrities will be performing, who their professional partners are and all the latest news straight from the studio.

Dancing on Ice 2024 begins on Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITX. The contestants will be taking to the ice rink to show off their all important dancing and skating skills.

Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up:

The contestants in this year's line-up are as follows:

Ricky Hatton MBE

Claire Sweeney

Hannah Spearritt

Amber Davies

Greg Rutherford MBE

Miles Nazaire

Lou Sanders

Ricky Norwood

Adele Roberts

Roxy Shahidi

Ryan Thomas

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was originally meant to appear on the show, but he was forced to drop out due to an injury.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

"He is still very much a part of the Dancing on Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."

Dancing on Ice professional skaters

It came as a shock to many that Matt Evers would be leaving the show after 15 glittering seasons, with series regulars Alexandra Schauman and Łukasz Różycki also taking a break from the series.

Below is a list of all the pros who are appearing on season 16:

Vanessa Bauer

Colin Grafton

Mark Hanretty

Brendyn Hatfield

Sylvain Longchambon

Tippy Packard

Amani Fancy

Vanessa James

Annette Dytrt

Simon Senecal

Dancing on Ice 2024 couples

With the new season set to arrive on ITV, here are the celebrity and professional pairings for Dancing on Ice 2024:

Ricky Hatton and Robin Johnstone

Claire Sweeney and Colin Grafton

Hannah Spearritt and Andy Buchanan

Amber Davies and Simon Senecal

Greg Rutherford and Vanessa James

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer

Eddie Edwards and Tippy Packard

Lou Saunders and Brendyn Hatfield

Ricky Norwood and Annette Dytrt

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy

Roxy Shahidi and Sylvain Longchambon

Dancing on Ice judges and hosts

For season 16, it has been confirmed that Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will present the series.

Speaking about the news, Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: "Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show."

The judging panel for Dancing on Ice 2024 will remain the same. This will see Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean return to their seats as judges.

Who won Dancing on Ice 2023?

Nile Wilson and his partner Olivia Smart won season 14 of Dancing on Ice. Wilson was up against Joey Essex and The Vivienne in the grand final, and after securing the most public votes, Wilson took the crown!

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm.

