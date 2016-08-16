Twitter: @RickyJNorwood

Famous, why? For being on EastEnders

Bio: Norwood became a household name playing EastEnders’ beloved Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubb. Who couldn’t love a lad who was such great pals with Dot Cotton, eh?

During his time on Albert Square he popped up on Pointless Celebrities, danced with Janette Manrara in the 2013 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special and won Most Popular Newcomer at the 2011 National Television Awards.

In 2014 a video of Norwood allegedly smoking cannabis and performing a sex act surfaced, and he was suspended from the show for two months. He returned to the show but was killed off a year later in a case of mistaken identity as part of the Christmas 2015 storyline.

Then: Fatboy makes his debut on EastEnders spin-off E20

Now: Ricky’s the Sheriff of Norwood-ham in Panto land