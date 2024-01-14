In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Hannah explained that she has "so much respect" for professional skaters because she now understands how difficult it can be.

"It's been a journey, it's like up, down, sideways," she said of her training on the ice. "It's gone everywhere but it's good. Stepping into the world of an ice skater, [I have] so much respect."

Spearritt will be dancing alongside pro skater Andy Buchanan, who praised his partner's work ethic. He told RadioTimes.com: "I think it's the hardest show on television and Hannah has done a great job."

Keen to know more about the singer and actress? Read on for everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice contestant Hannah Spearritt ahead of the first episode this weekend.

Who is Hannah Spearritt?

Hannah Spearritt and Andy Buchanan. ITV

Age: 42

Job: Singer and actor

Instagram: @hannahspearritt

X (formerly Twitter): @hannahspearritt

Dance partner: Andy Buchanan

Hannah Spearritt is an original member of pop group S Club 7 and was the third celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice in 2024.

As well as her singing career, Spearritt has also dabbled in the acting world and is well known for playing the role of Abby Maitland in Primeval, Mercedes Christie in Casualty and Kandice Taylor in EastEnders.

Her other acting credits include the role of Pauline in One Man, Two Gunners at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2012.

What has Hannah Spearritt said about joining Dancing on Ice 2024?

The news of her appearance on the ice was announced on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking about taking part on the show, Spearritt said: "I'm really excited about learning a new skill. It's so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing."

Dancing on Ice starts Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

