To celebrate the "television event of the year" and the return of the series, Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a multi-channel and streaming takeover. The remainder of the series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).

The launch show will see a new cast of housemates from all walks of life become the first people to stay in the new Big Brother house.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Much like before, all the action will go down in the Big Brother house, with eccentric tasks, nominations and live evictions returning.

Each night, the show will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted by Odudu and Best from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a live audience. Big Brother: Late & Live will be the only place to watch the evictees first live interviews. The show will also feature celebrity guests, debates and weekly nomination results.

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best. ITV ITV

Odudu previously said she "couldn't be happier" to be hosting the show, adding: "Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake."

Alongside Odudu's announcement, Best said: "I grew up with Big Brother, so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

Read more:

The Big Brother: Live Stream will also make its return to TV screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and giving fans the chance to watch live footage of the housemates at all hours.

Big Brother returns to ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 8th October at 9pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.