Big Brother 'plans ITV1 launch night' in format shake-up
The launch show will reportedly air on ITV before the series moves across to ITV2.
While we all know that Big Brother is returning later this year for a brand new series on ITV2, it has now been reported that the reboot will be getting an even more mainstream platform for its launch show.
The Sun has reported that the series will kick off with a launch show airing on the main ITV channel, with an insider telling the publication that the broadcaster wants to "make sure the comeback landed with a bang so they will kick things off by giving it the most high-profile spot possible".
The insider continued: "They’re hoping that a sensational start will hook the maximum number of viewers on the main channel, then bring them across to ITV2 for the rest of the series.
"This is something which has never been done before. Even when Love Island was at the height of its pulling power, it never had a launch show on ITV1."
When approached by RadioTimes.com regarding the report, ITV declined to comment.
After months of speculation as to who would be hosting the reboot, it was confirmed in April that AJ Odudu and Will Best would be taking up the roles.
Odudu said at the time: "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier.
"Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake."
Meanwhile, as talk of a Love Island All-Stars series intensifies, former Big Brother winner Nadia Almada has said she would be up for returning to the series if it too was to produce an All-Stars version.
Asked whether she'd return, she explained: "I would because I think, not only do I love the show and I think it'll be great, but I have a different perspective from 20 years ago and I want to show the kids how it's done!"
Big Brother is expected to air on ITV2 and ITV later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.
