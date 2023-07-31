They join past Love Island winners Sanam Harrinanam and Kai Fagan, who won season 9 back in March.

The couple beat the likes of Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble, who came in fourth place. Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas came in third place – however, the results shocked Love Island fans who thought the couple might have finished in second or first place.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki just missed out on the winnings, as they came in second place. Nevertheless, the pair were in good spirits, admitting that Jess and Sammy were their chosen winners.

The results comes after a live show, which included pre-recorded moments from the islanders' last day in the villa.

As is tradition, the Love Island 2023 contestants received a text telling them to get ready for the annual ball. The boys the headed out of the villa to get suited and booted, during which they drafted the love declarations they'd later have to read to their partner.

"We’ve obviously got the ball later where we have to open up about our feelings. Are you nervous? Are you excited?" Lochan asked.

Tyrique then replied: “I am a little bit nervous but I feel like I’ve got a lot of things I want to say and I just want to deliver it in the right way.”

Back in the villa, the girls were treated to a spa day before getting glammed up for the night.

“What’s everyone thinking of writing in their declarations?” Jess asked.

“You’ll find out when I say it!” Whitney responded.

Jess then said: “Girls, I think I’m going to surprise myself.”

Later that evening, the islanders shared their declarations, with Tyrique telling Ella T: "You’ve shown me it’s cool to open up about my emotions and it’s cool to be vulnerable. And being in love is the best feeling ever."

Speaking to his girlfriend, Jess, Sammy said: "It took some time at the beginning of my journey to realise what I was risking but when I saw you walking towards the fire pit on your own after Casa, I instantly knew that you were all that I wanted - my wandering eye turned into my eye for Jess."

