While four couples were hoping to walk away with the £50,000 cash prize, only one pair could come out on top. And at the end of tonight's final (Monday 13th March), the show's host Maya Jama announced that Sanam and Kai were this year's winning couple.

After eight weeks of coupling up, mugging off and the islanders being "on job" the Love Island winners were revealed for 2023.

The final saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, and Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad sharing their highlights from the season.

Maya revealed that Shaq and Tanya had come in fourth place, followed by Samie and Tom who were this year's third place champs, which some fans found shocking.

Ron and Lana jut missed out on the top spot as they finished as runners-up for 2023.

During the live show, viewers were treated to moments from the islanders' last day in the villa, which involved a dance lesson for all of the Love Island 2023 cast, followed by a spa day for the girls. While apart, the boys and girls sat down and wrote love declarations for their other half which they shared later in the day.

"You charmed me with your smile and melted me with your warm brown eyes. I was hooked by your intelligence, values, kindness and you always manage to make me laugh.You’ve made me realise my worth and I can’t wait for us to one day be official," Sanam told Kai.

“My time here has been a dream since I met you. Sanam, you’re one of a kind and I’m so happy to have you in my life because I adore you and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us," Kai replied.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Next to tell the Villa how they feel about one another was Samie and Tom.

“You wrote a poem for me and now it’s my turn," Samie said before publicly declaring her love for Tom.

And when it was Ron's turn, he said: "You’re an angel that never puts a foot wrong and you tick every single box. When I look at you, I feel whole, like my life is complete.”

Also on the night, viewers were shown a montage of season 9, and it got lots of fans missing one islander in particular - Zara Lackenby-Brown. Some even went as far to claim the dumped islander was "robbed" after being dumped in week 3.

Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.