The 2023 winter season of Love Island continues tonight and while the first bombshell of the year has only just entered the South African villa , he won't be the new boy after this evening's episode.

She'll be going in alongside fellow bombshell David Salako but with a re-coupling taking place on Friday and ending in the season's first dumping, they don't have long to get acquainted with the islanders.

So far, Will Young is the only single islander after Tom Clare decided to steal Olivia Hawkins away from him in yesterday's episode, but perhaps Zara will take a liking to the Buckinghamshire farmer?

With Zara arriving in the villa, Olivia will no longer be the only islander with celebrity connections as the 25-year-old has revealed that she's previously worked with an array of rappers.

"I’ve since gone on to do lots of modelling and dancing for music videos for UK and global artists, I’ve worked with people like Hardy Caprio, Headie One, Aitch, Tion Wayne and more."

Here's everything you need to know about Zara ahead of her Love Island debut.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Model and property developer

Instagram: @itszaradeniz

From: London

Model and property developer Zara is heading into the Love Island villa and says that her family would describe her as "eccentric, lively, energetic, loyal [and] kind-hearted".

The 25-year-old is from London and remains single due to her own high standards and her parents' great relationship. "I've got an amazing mother and father and I know what works in a relationship."

Being a Leo, Zara says that she's "very loyal" and "self-assured" with the capacity to love herself and others.

As for secret talents, the Londoner is a fan of being on stage and performing, having studied musical theatre and performing arts at university.

"I’m fully trained in ballet, tap and jazz and have singing qualifications which led me to get scouted as a model," she adds. "I’ve since gone onto do lots of modelling and dancing for music videos for UK and global artists, I’ve worked with people like Hardy Caprio, Headie One, Aitch, Tione Wayne and more."

Why did Zara want to take part in Love Island?

"It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time. My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working."

She's hoping to bring "sass, vibes and good energy" to the villa and considers herself to be a "massive hype girl".

"I’m very complimentary so I hope to keep the vibes up in the villa. I’ll also bring spice, I’m a bit different and I don’t think there’s anyone in there that's like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting."

Is Zara on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Zara on Instagram on @itszaradeniz, where she mainly posts holiday pics and photos of her outfits – you can see why she's a model!

The bombshell currently boasts 22,300 followers on Instagram and that number is expected to grow while she's in the villa.

However, due to the show's new rules on social media, her accounts will be going quiet as contestants have to pause posting while appearing on Love Island.

This new measure is designed to "protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media".

What is Zara looking for in a partner?

As for what Zara is on the lookout for in the Love Island villa, the model and property developer says that she has "very high standards".

"It takes me a while [to fall in love] as I have high standards and I'm fussy but when I meet someone that I like I fall in love very quickly," she said.

While Zara hasn't revealed any particular characteristics she finds attractive, she has listed her icks, revealing that she's not a fan of "players" or "if someone's boring and doesn't have any aspirations or ambition".

"Also guys that aren't into their fitness and health," she added.

