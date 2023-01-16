The dating show will return to our screens on Monday, 16th January, with the first 10 Love Island 2023 cast members making their way to the South African villa .

Love Island is back for a brand new season.

This year, Maya Jama takes over as the host, following Laura Whitmore's exit last year after three seasons.

The 28-year-old presenter will make her debut in episode 1, as the first recoupling takes place for season 9.

So, you don't miss any of the coupling up, recouplings and dumpings, RadioTimes.com has put together a guide on how to watch Love Island 2023.

Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch Love Island 2023 live on TV

Love Island airs on weekdays and Sunday nights at 9pm.

You can watch live on ITV2 or stream on ITVX.

On Saturday night's, ITV airs an episode at 9pm, titled Love Island Unseen Bits, which is a recap of the week's events plus moments that didn't make the original cut.

Shaq on Love Island ITV

What channel is Love Island on?

Love Island airs on ITV2 and is available to stream on ITVX.

Despite rumours that it would eventually move to ITV1, Love Island has aired on ITV2 since it launched in 2015.

How to watch Love Island online on ITVX

If you don't have a TV near or don't get to tune in live, fear not. You can still watch Love Island live on ITVX or via catch up.

The ad-supported tier on ITVX is free to use, but you can also subscribe to a premium version at a monthly or yearly cost.

For more on how to watch ITVX, follow this link.

How to watch Love Island abroad

Unfortunately, you cannot watch Love Island 2023 in the US. However, seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Hulu.

While you can't watch Love Island outside of the UK, if you're going out of the country, you can get around this if you download ITVX before setting off. That way, you'll be able to watch every episode of Love Island outside of the UK.

Where else can you stream Love Island 2023 in the UK

Love Island episodes will also be available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air.

A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 per month on a rolling contract, or £59.99 per year. You can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

What is the Love Island 2023 schedule?

Ron Hall, Anna-May Robey. Kai Fagan, Tanya Manhenga, Tanyel Revan, Shaq Muhammad, Lana Jenkins, Haris Namani, Will Young and Olivia Hawkins for Love Island 2023. ITV

New episodes of Love Island air on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm.

On Saturdays, there is an episode of Love Island Unseen Bits.

Episodes are expected to air at 9pm over the next eight weeks, but this could change depending on events.

Episodes usually last an hour, however, there may be longer episodes for recouplings, twists such as Casa Amor and specific challenges and tasks like the heart rate challenge, and parents visit.

We'll update you if there are any changes to the schedule.

Love Island airs on ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm.

