David Salako from Essex is one of two new contestants set to arrive on the popular ITV2 reality dating show alongside Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown.

Brace yourselves for more drama: Love Island 2023 is introducing two new bombshells to shake things up in the villa.

The duo's entrances were teased in a dramatic clip at the end of Tuesday night's episode (17th January).

They'll be ruffling the feathers of the Love Island line-up, which includes PE teacher Kai Fagan, financial adviser Ron Hall and farmer Will Young.

A money adviser from Essex, David has promised to bring “nothing but good fun, vibes” to the villa, but will he last long on the show? Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2023 bombshell David.

David Salako – key facts

Age: 24

Job: Money Adviser

Is David on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow David on Instagram via @DavidSxalako.

The contestant has just over 3,000 followers at the time of writing, which is likely to rise during his time in the Love Island villa.

However, David’s social media accounts will be going quiet while he’s in the villa thanks to the show’s new duty of care rules, which prohibit posting from contestants' pages while they appear on the show.

The new measure is designed to "protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media".

What is David looking for in a partner?

We’ll have to wait until David walks into the villa to learn more about his criteria for a potential partner, but we do know that his celebrity crush is Megan Fox and his ideal first date would be “a museum, an art gallery, maybe do some wine tasting after and some dinner”.

What’s more, judging from his worst date story, he’s looking for a laid-back partner.

“I met someone through an app, she was messaging me all the time,” he recalled. “When I met her, she said, ‘I’ve been down your social media followers, you follow a lot of girls. Do you know all of these girls? If I was in a relationship with someone, I wouldn’t want them following that many girls.’ I said to her, ‘This is a bit too much for me.’”

Speaking about why he thinks he's single, David added: "I’m very picky - I haven’t met the right one yet."

He continued: "The person you’re going to meet is never going to be perfect, but I’ve got my standards, yeah."

