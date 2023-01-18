The first episode saw Maya Jama make her presenting debut on the show before the islanders took part in the first coupling ceremony – but what happened when bombshell Tom Clare made his big entrance?

The 2023 winter season of Love Island is well under way on ITV2, with the line-up of saucy singles starting to settle into the South African villa .

If you missed Love Island last night, then we've got you covered with another episode of RadioTimes.com's Love Island recap, which you can watch above.

The show started with Tom taking the girls for a group chat – and the boys were not at all impressed, particularly when he revealed that he likes blondes.

The islanders then played a game of dares, which kicked off with farmer Will Young showing off his dance moves, Tom kissing three of the girls and Will rubbing Olivia Hawkins's feet – which were probably much cleaner than the hooves that he's used to.

The next day, Tom took time to get to know the girls individually, with all of them saying that they weren't completely committed to their current couples but especially Olivia, who said that she saw Will more as a friend.

Tom and Olivia.

Both Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins decided that they were going to keep their options open, while Lana admitted to Tom that he ticks all of her boxes.

The islanders then headed off for the first challenge of the season, which saw them air one another's dirty laundry. After lots of snogging and bubbles galore, Shaq Muhammad admitted that he might be catching feelings for Tanya Mahenga, while Ron opened up to Lana about his partial blindness.

In the evening, Olivia told Haris Namani that she would still get to know him if Tom chose her at the end of the night – and it's a good thing she did because that's exactly what happened!

Tom chose to couple up with Olivia, leaving Will single. Luckily, he wasn't booted off the island, with a text messaging revealing that another recoupling at the end of the week will determine who will be dumped.

Let's hope connections can be made, chats will be had and feelings will be caught before the big dumping on Friday!

