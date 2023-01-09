This time around, the show will be filming in Cape Town, South Africa, with Maya Jama set to replace Laura Whitmore as the show’s presenter, meaning that she’ll be presiding over the recoupling ceremonies, as well as taking the helm on spin-off show Aftersun.

January blues, begone: Love Island will be back on our screens very soon indeed, with a brand new line-up of singles hoping to find someone who’s their type on paper.

One of the contestants looking for their ideal partner will be Lana Jenkins, a make-up artist from Luton whose career means that she is already well-acquainted with the showbiz world. “In my work as a make-up artist I’ve worked with lots of celebrities,” she explains.

And as for her own claim to fame? “When I was 6 years old I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra,” Lana says.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lana before she starts turning heads in the villa.

Lana Jenkins – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Make-up artist

Instagram: @lanajenkinss

Why did Lana want to take part in Love Island?

Love Island contestant Lana Jenkins. ITV

Lana is a hopeless romantic who falls head over heels rapidly - which means she’s well-suited to the Love Island villa, where relationships move at hyperspeed.

“I fall in love quickly,” she admits. “I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.” Fingers crossed she finds the one on the show.

Is Lana on Instagram?

You can find Lana’s Instagram account over on @lanajenkinss, where at the time of writing she has just over 4,000 followers - although she can surely expect that number to skyrocket when she walks into the villa.

She has previously posted snaps from her jaunts to sunny locations like Tulum in Mexico and the party island of Ibiza, as well as photos showing off her impressive make-up skills (including some spooky Halloween transformations), but don’t expect to receive any updates on her account while she’s on the show.

This season, as part of new duty of care procedures, Love Island contestants won’t be allowed to have an active social media presence while they’re in the villa.

While islanders usually hand over control of their accounts to a friend or family member when they appear on the show, this time they have been asked to stop posting, to protect participants and those close to them from “the adverse effects of social media”.

What is Lana looking for in a partner?

So far, Lana is keeping her cards pretty close to her chest when it comes to describing what she wants from a potential partner - although we’re sure to hear plenty about it once the new season kicks off.

Outside of the villa, though, she’s not impressed when dates try to grab her attention by sending “question marks”.

“I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone,” she explains. “That's a really big red flag for me!”

Does she have any more icks? “If I see a guy trip over, that's an instant turn off.” Clumsy islanders, beware…

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox now - you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

