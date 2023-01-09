Maya Jama will be taking over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore, and while a first-look teaser of her in the role was released last month, we are just now starting to get news of the contestants who will be entering the villa this year.

It's that time again - Love Island is back, with its second ever winter season set to air later this month on ITV2 and ITVX.

One of those is Kai Fagan, a science and PE teacher from Manchester who says he's going to be "looking for the right girl" on the show. But what else do we know about him at this point?

Here is everything you need to know about Kai Fagan ahead of the Love Island premiere.

Kai Fagan - key facts

Age: 24

Job: Science and PE teacher

Instagram: @kaifagan_

Why did Kai Fagan want to take part in Love Island?

Kai from Manchester is a Jamaican citizen who played rugby 7s for Jamaica and now plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC. He says he's "technically" got three different degrees, each from different universities.

He adds that he is "chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy" and that he always puts his "friends and family first" and spends a lot of time with them.

Kai says he's "single by choice", but that he is now "looking for the right girl" as he enters the villa.

Is Kai Fagan on Instagram?

Yes, he is! Kai currently has over 1,300 followers on the platform, where he has already teased that he is "off to the Love Island villa", adding "see you soon!" You can find him at @kaifagan_.

What is Kai Fagan looking for in a partner?

So far, Kai has said little about exactly what he's looking for, but he did says that he feels like he has "quite high expectations".

He added: "I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 16th January. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

