The brunette bombshell is one of a fresh batch of Love Island contestants heading to South Africa to mingle, couple up and (hopefully) find love.

Ring girl and actress Olivia Hawkins is ready to make an impression when she enters the Winter Love Island 2023 villa on Monday.

But not many of the islanders can say they've appeared in a James Bond film, can they?!

Olivia played a waitress in No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig as Bond and has also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.

And now she has also revealed that she has past experience on BBC soap EastEnders too.

Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins ITV / Lifted Entertainment

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Olivia was asked what her ideal role would be – and whether she'd like a part in EastEnders.

"Well funnily enough, I actually did doubling for Whitney [Dean, played by Shona McGarty] as well in one of the New Year’s episodes," the Love Island star said. "Yeah – that would be a very full circle moment to go on and be one of the characters, even if it was just a drop-in role."

Olivia set being on the set of EastEnders was "amazing", adding: "The crew on there are so lovely.

On working with actress Shona, she said: "She’s lovely. Amazing singer as well."

While she'd be keen for the chance to act in EastEnders, Olivia reckons her accent might hold her back a bit.

"I feel like I'd maybe just be a drop-in, the girl from Sussex you know?" she said. "Because I don't do a great cockney accent."

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

